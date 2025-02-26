Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $87.36

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

