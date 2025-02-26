Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $179.95

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE DLR opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.86. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

