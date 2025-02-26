Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.38 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.