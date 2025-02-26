Brightwater Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brightwater Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

