Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BREGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.70. 7,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.39. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$11.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Bridgemarq Real Estate Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

