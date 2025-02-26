Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

