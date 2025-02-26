Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $321,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

