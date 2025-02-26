Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,060 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,412,000 after purchasing an additional 261,806 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,154,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 849,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after purchasing an additional 137,348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

