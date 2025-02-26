Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $407.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

