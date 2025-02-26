Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,665,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,262 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.09, for a total value of $1,579,073.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,037.53. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,091 shares of company stock worth $64,162,116. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.56.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.90. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

