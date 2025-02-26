Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $274.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

