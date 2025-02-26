BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for 1.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 992,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 249,550 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

