Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.83. 9,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$59.53 and a 12-month high of C$91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,094.98. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

