BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
DHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 696,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.