BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

DHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 696,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

