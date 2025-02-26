BMRN FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

