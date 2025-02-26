Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 26th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of large, well-established companies that are recognized for their reliability, financial stability, and long-term performance. These companies typically lead their industries and often pay consistent dividends, making blue chip stocks a popular choice for conservative investors seeking steady returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 100,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,710. Karman has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,650. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,866. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded down $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $228.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.26.

