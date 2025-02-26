Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.