BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $67.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

