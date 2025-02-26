BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $726.13 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00004078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00004267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000328 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,166,069,858 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

