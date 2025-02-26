Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

