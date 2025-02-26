BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

