Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 484.92 ($6.15) and traded as low as GBX 460.10 ($5.83). Billington shares last traded at GBX 463.50 ($5.87), with a volume of 12,884 shares trading hands.

Billington Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.92.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

