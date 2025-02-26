Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at $482,190. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Skynner sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $46,313.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,431.22. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

