Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.
In other news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at $482,190. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Skynner sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $46,313.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,431.22. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
