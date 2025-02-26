Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 284293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBNX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
