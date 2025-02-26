Best Technology Stocks To Consider – February 26th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are equities issued by companies primarily involved in the research, development, or distribution of technologically based goods or services, including sectors such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and IT services. They are often grouped together due to their high growth potential and volatility, reflecting rapid innovation and changes in consumer and business technology trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.04. 164,782,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,284,313. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $14.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $671.67. 10,318,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,621,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,546,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,557,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.34. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

