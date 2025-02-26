Best Space Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Analog Devices, Honeywell International, Eaton, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.66. 35,094,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,166,218. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average is $175.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.17 and its 200-day moving average is $460.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. 8,971,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average of $164.39. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,176,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,524. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average is $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $211.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,422. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $11.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,422. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $11.96 on Friday, reaching $258.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Further Reading