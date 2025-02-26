Best Retail Stocks To Consider – February 24th

Tesla, Alibaba Group, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell consumer goods directly to individuals through physical outlets, online platforms, or both. Their performance is largely influenced by consumer spending habits, economic conditions, and retail trends, making them a key component in consumer discretionary or consumer staples sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.18. 55,942,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,864,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $13.82 on Monday, hitting $129.93. 58,531,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,044,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,087,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,758,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.88. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

