Best Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 23rd

Celsius, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Rigetti Computing are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 62,307,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,918. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 71,998,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,254,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 84,670,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,960,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

