Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Up 200% – Here’s Why

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 200% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 121,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 52,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

