BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

BayFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

BAFN opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.43. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.80%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

