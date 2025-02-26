Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Up 8.9% – What’s Next?

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 230,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 255,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Banyan Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.
About Banyan Gold
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
