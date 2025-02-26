BankPlus Trust Department Takes $56,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $765,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

