BankPlus Trust Department Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

IJH opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

