BankPlus Trust Department Buys Shares of 1,165 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,154,000 after purchasing an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,856,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

