Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$81.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.17.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$71.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$74.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.88. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$60.68 and a 12 month high of C$80.14. The stock has a market cap of C$88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

