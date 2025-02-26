Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $634.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.74% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $634,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

