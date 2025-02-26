Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $576.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.79% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $576,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

