Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $489.59 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,884,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Welltower worth $489,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

WELL stock opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $130.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $152.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

