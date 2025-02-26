Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,389,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Las Vegas Sands worth $598,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Read Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.5 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.