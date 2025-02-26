Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.85 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 42204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.31 ($0.13).
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.32. The stock has a market cap of £11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.
