Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.69 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 658 ($8.34). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.24), with a volume of 1,040,417 shares changing hands.
BAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.16) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
