Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.69 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 658 ($8.34). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.24), with a volume of 1,040,417 shares changing hands.

BAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.16) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 538.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 512.69. The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

