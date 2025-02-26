B. Riley Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $714.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

