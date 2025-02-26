B. Riley Comments on EverQuote’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $906.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $142,027.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 156,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,266.67. This trade represents a 4.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,872 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

