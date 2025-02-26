B. Riley Comments on Etsy’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 106.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

