AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC) Announces $0.18 Dividend

AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

AXS Real Estate Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RINC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. AXS Real Estate Income ETF has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27.

AXS Real Estate Income ETF Company Profile

The AXS Real Estate Income ETF (RINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Real Estate Income index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index that provides diversified exposure to US mortgage REITs. The fund uses leverage to seek high yields as compared to other asset classes.

