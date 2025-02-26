Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,553,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 111,405 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.31.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $496.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $265.32 and a one year high of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $614.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. The trade was a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile



Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

