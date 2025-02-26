AvePoint (AVPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.33 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

