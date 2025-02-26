Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 51,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 587,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

