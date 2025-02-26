Autodesk (ADSK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Autodesk Price Performance
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average is $286.63. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.