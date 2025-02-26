Autodesk (ADSK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average is $286.63. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.