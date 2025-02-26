Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

